I am building a cyberrange with vSphere 6.7. I am using pyvmomi for the vSphere automation. When students start a cyberrange challenge, they get a link to a vm html5 console that opens a new browser window to the vm desktop. I want to embed the html5 console in an iframe instead of opening a new browser window. But, when the link is opened in an iframe, I get the vcenter login and after entering credentials, I get an error that the connection is refused. It works fine if the console is opened in a new browser window or tab.