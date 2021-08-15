Cancel
Kilgore, TX

COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Monday in Kilgore

ktbb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKILGORE — Kilgore College is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the community with the next one set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, in the carpeted gym of Parks Fitness Center on the Kilgore campus. Additional dates for the KC clinics are Tuesday, Aug. 31, and Tuesday, Sept. 21. The second dose will be available at least 21 days after the first dose. Both the Pfizer (2 doses) and Johnson & Johnson (1 dose) will be available. Anyone 18 or older can choose to receive either vaccine. Persons 12 to 17 years old will only be offered the Pfizer vaccine, and they must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian at the vaccine clinics. Face coverings are required to be worn inside the vaccination clinic.

