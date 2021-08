Indiana basketball has been busy on the recruiting end, with a pair of 2022 commits already on the books and a third possibly coming next week. But more than that, it appears that the annual Hoosier Hysteria event will return, after being done virtually last fall, thanks to the pandemic. The chance for fans to stroll back into Assembly Hall is a popular event in Bloomington, and has always been a way for the program to collectively say “Welcome Back!”