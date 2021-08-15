Cancel
Canes Sign Aleksi Heimosalmi to Entry-Level Contract

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Aleksi Heimosalmi to a three-year, entry-level contract. At the NHL level, the deal will pay Heimosalmi $750,000 in 2021-22 and 2022-23 and $775,000 in 2023-24. The deal will pay Heimosalmi $80,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level for all three seasons, and he will receive a signing bonus of $277,500.

