Canes Sign Aleksi Heimosalmi to Entry-Level Contract

The LA Kings announced earlier today that forward Samuel Helenius has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the organization, carrying an AAV of $925,000. Helenius, 18, was selected by the Kings in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft back in July. The 6-6 center was the team’s second, second-round draft choice, and the third of four players the Kings drafted during the event. LA traded up from third round into the second to ensure they selected Helenius, who the team views as a potential option down the middle as he develops.