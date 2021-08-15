Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Black Hawks on the roof of the American Embassy in Kabul

By cncadmin
communitynewscorp.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the end, everything happened: the arrival of the entire contingent of security forces was not long in coming. Aerial photographs showed the rushed evacuation of the US embassy in Kabul on Sunday. Black Hawk helicopters circled back and forth between the diplomatic mission complex and the airport. Clouds of smoke rose from the roof of the embassy. The American side confirmed that it was destroying “sensitive documents” that it did not want to leave with the Taliban.

communitynewscorp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Zalmay Khalilzad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Embassy#Kabul#Us Citizens#Black Hawks#Taliban#Afghans#The State Department#Islamists#Americans#Republicans#Al Qaeda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Qatar
Related
Militarycommunitynewscorp.com

Two Bundeswehr helicopters have arrived in Kabul

The Bundeswehr brought two helicopters to the Afghan capital Kabul for people to fly. “The two Airbus H145M helicopters which were loaded yesterday at Wunstorf have arrived in Kabul,” the Bundeswehr wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning. With their help, those in danger should be brought to safety who cannot make it to the airport on their own due to the dangerous and confusing situation. According to the Ministry of Defense, the machines can be used to rescue German citizens or local workers from dangerous situations.
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

As Afghanistan FELL, US MILITARY AND CIA Fiddled on DIVERSITY

“I want to understand white rage, and I’m white,” Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, whined at a congressional hearing. He might have done better to understand Muslim rage. A week after his testimony, the Taliban had not only doubled their number of districts, but...
MilitaryNew York Post

Fleeing Americans beaten by Taliban in Kabul, Pentagon chief tells Congress

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told members of Congress on a conference call Friday that Americans attempting to evacuate Afghanistan have been beaten by the Taliban, directly contradicting President Biden’s assertion that U.S. citizens were not being blocked from the airport, two lawmakers told The Post. Striking a decidedly more concerned...
Militaryalbuquerqueexpress.com

US allied Afghan forces on the run as Taliban hunt for them

Washington [US], August 21 (ANI): While thousands of Afghan security force members have managed to flee from Afghanistan to other countries such as Iran and Uzbekistan as the Taliban seized the country but tens of thousands of Afghan soldiers and commandos are still on the run and being hunted by the terror group.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Night Stalker Special Ops Helicopters Now In Kabul Could Be Critical To Evacuation (Updated)

The elite unit provides multiple capabilities for this operation, but its ability to supply unrivaled surgical close air support may be most valuable. The application of American airpower was an absolutely decisive factor in American forces and their Northern Alliance allies sacking the Taliban from power in 2001. It remained so throughout the 20-year conflict until the United States pulled its aerial assets from supporting the Afghan National Army. The rest is history. But the highly precarious situation the U.S. military is in now in as a result of the rickety evacuation operation centered entirely at Kabul's international airport, which is now totally surrounded by the Taliban, makes traditional airpower provided by fighters, drones, and bomber aircraft, a far less effective tactical option to lean on in a pinch. One very unique, highly-trained, and specially-equipped group is capable of overcoming these limitations, if they are called upon to do so, and they are now in Kabul in force—the 160th Special Operations Airborne Regiment (SOAR), better known as the Night Stalkers.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

U.S. military helicopters rescue 169 Americans from hotel near Kabul airport

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. military helicopters rescued 169 Americans from a hotel near Kabul airport, a Pentagon spokesman said. President Joe Biden said in remarks Friday that 169 Americans were evacuated. The Pentagon's chief spokesman, John Kirby, told reporters Friday that Biden was referring to people who were very close to the perimeter of the airport.
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Family of American taken by Taliban beg for return

Charlene Cakora, 57, spent a frantic week in Washington DC trying to convey a message to President Joe Biden: rescue her brother from Taliban captivity. Mrs Cakora's brother, Mark Frerichs, was kidnapped by the group over a year ago. He is one of two remaining Americans thought to have been kidnapped by the Taliban during the US war in Afghanistan who is still unaccounted for.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Taliban fighters dressed as US troops to mock America in propaganda videos

After a humiliating swift takeover of Afghanistan amid President Biden’s botched troop withdrawal, Taliban leaders and fighters are now rubbing it in America’s face — showing off their new uniforms and gear taken from US special forces stockpiles provided to the Afghan army. Khalil Haqqani, a designated global terrorist subject...
PoliticsNew York Post

Taliban seizing Afghan-American’s US passports outside Kabul airport

KABUL, Afghanistan — Scenes of chaos and calamity continue to unfold in and around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, as thousands of embattled Afghans purport to push through Taliban barricades and escape the country before the Taliban takes full power. In the latest blow to those running up against...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Pentagon pressed on why British paratroopers leaving Kabul airport to rescue citizens but Americans aren't

The Pentagon was pressed Thursday to explain why the U.S. isn't rescuing Americans outside of the Kabul airport as the British are doing for their citizens. At a press briefing, Fox News' Jennifer Griffin said: "General Taylor, British paratroopers are leaving the airport, going into Kabul to rescue and evacuate some of their citizens who are trapped [and] can't get to the airport because of the Taliban."

Comments / 0

Community Policy