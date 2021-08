LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a last minute surprise, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden called off Wednesday morning's on field practice. Many of the Raiders' players were in pads and out on the field when they went back inside. The players said it was a reward from Gruden for the effort and hard work they've put out through the first two weeks of training camp. Quarterback Derek Carr said the team had no idea it was coming and it was Gruden's call, but a little rest might be just what the team needed.