Coach TV: Mike Woodson after 64-53 win over BC Mega

By Mike Pegram
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch above what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say following this afternoon's 64-53 win over BC Mega. The Hoosiers took both contests during The Bahamas trip over the Serbian professional club.

