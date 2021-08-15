2 young girls shot in chest, 1 fatally, in Belmont Central shooting on NW Side, Chicago police say

A 7-year-old girl is dead and a 6-year-old girl seriously injured after they were shot Sunday in Belmont Central on the city's Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The two girls were in a vehicle parked on the street just before 3 p.m. in the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue when they were both shot, police said.

The 6-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and right armpit, and was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in stable condition.

The 7-year-old was also shot in the chest, but later died at the hospital, officials said.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.

More than 250 children have been shot and 32 killed so far this year in Chicago, according to police data.

Chicago police are expected to hold press conference around 7 p.m. with the latest information.