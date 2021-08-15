Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Wyndham Championship update: Kevin Kisner wins on second playoff hole at Sedgefield Country Club

By John Dell
Winston-Salem Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO — A recap of the final round of the Wyndham Championship on Sunday. Kevin Kisner made a 3-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole, No. 18, to best five others in a six-man playoff for the Wyndham Championship title at Sedgefield Country Club. Adam Scott was in position to win with a birdie attempt from about 5 feet on the first playoff hole, also No. 18, but missed. Kisner shot a 66 to get into the playoff after third-round leader Russell Henley faltered on the back nine.

journalnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyndham Championship#Sedgefield Country Club#Cbs#Hadley 125th#Covid#Race#The Pga Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

Kisner ends playoff drought in chaotic Wyndham finish

Aug. 17—GREENSBORO — As former Masters champ Adam Scott stood over a 4-foot birdie putt to win the Wyndham Championship on the first extra hole, Kevin Kisner was all but certain that he was going to suffer another playoff loss. Instead, Scott pushed his putt, giving Kisner and four others...
Observer-Reporter

Kisner wins 6-man playoff at Wyndham

Kevin Kisner finally broke his playoff drought to win the Wyndham Championship. He hopes the victory will help him achieve another milestone – representing the United States in the Ryder Cup. Kisner stuck his approach to 3 feet on the second extra hole and made the putt to win a...
Posted by
Tennis World Usa

Kevin Kisner triumphs at second extra hole

Kevin Kisner, Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, Kevin Na and Branden Grace needed two more shots at the 18th hole to decide the winner of the PGA TOUR’s Regular Season finale. Kisner, who had finished in the top 10 in three of his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship, finally prevailed when he made a 3-footer on the second extra hole.
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfGolf.com

Jordan Spieth explains the one thing you should NEVER do as a teammate

Jordan Spieth, across three Ryder Cup appearances, is 7-2-2 as a fourballs and foursomes teammate. The U.S., without that mark over that stretch, is 12-22-3 in those formats. Or, in other words, Spieth has nothing to apologize for. And the Americans are, well, sorry. Which may beg the question from...
CelebritiesMaryland Daily Record

Jordan Spieth Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Jordan Spieth is a very famous American golfer. He is a world-renowned golfer and was even at the top of the world golf ranking for quite some time. As far as his achievements are concerned, he was the winner FedEx Cup in 2015. However, his first win came in the Master’s Tournament, where he could win $1.8 Million. He has also been known for winning the open championship in 2017 with only three shots.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth NEARLY HITS Brooks Koepka at the Northern Trust!

Brooks Koepka was nearly struck by Jordan Spieth's golf ball on day one of the Northern Trust, the first event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs, according to a Golf Digest report on Thursday. Golf Digest's Alex Myers who was following the action on the fairways as it happened...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau shoots EXTRAORDINARY first-round score at Northern Trust

Bryson DeChambeau opened his Northern Trust campaign with a level-par 71, but it was a round that we have never seen the like of on the PGA Tour. The big-hitting American made nine birdies, five bogeys, two double-bogeys and just two pars on a day that was full of both the best and worst of his game.
Golfchatsports.com

Brooks Koepka's body 'feels fine,' but he's still lacking some motivation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Pre-tournament favorite Brooks Koepka dropped out of the pro-am and canceled his news conference Wednesday at TPC Southwind, leading to some speculation about his health. Koepka said Thursday that it was simply a maintenance day, to make sure that his body was good to go for the...
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Northern Trust leaderboard, scores: Jon Rahm leads with star-studded pack of contenders on the chase

Star-power shined bright atop the leaderboard through Round 1 of action at the Northern Trust on Thursday, and that was once again the case in Round 2 on Friday, even as some of the names near the top shifted around. While Jon Rahm slowed a bit after his fast start to the week and Justin Thomas struggled early in Round 2, both recovered well as Tony Finau joined the duo in contention as one of the big movers. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth also made big pushes entering the weekend.
GolfGolf.com

WATCH: Jordan Spieth makes ridiculous back-to-back eagle hole-outs

Jordan Spieth’s putting ranked in the bottom half of the field for Thursday’s opening round of The Northern Trust. But early in his Friday round he hasn’t needed his putter much. Spieth, who shot a one-over 72 at Liberty National on Thursday, opened his second round with a bogey-par-birdie-par start....
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Final Stretch: The 2021 PGA Tour Money Title Race

With just three PGA Tour events remaining before the Tour Championship, we thought we’d look at how the race for the 2021 season’s money list champ is shaking out. Aided by two big wins (WGC-Workday, British Open), Collin Morikawa is the current top money maker with a little over $7 million in earnings. With no one inside the top-10 teeing it up this week in Greensboro, coupled with the TOUR Championship not counting towards official money, the opening two legs of the playoffs (The Northern Trust and BMW Championship) will ultimately determine the money list champion.
GolfGolf Digest

Season-ending awards: Phil's heroics, Spieth's comeback and Fowler's disappointment highlight our 2020-21 recap

What defines the “golf season” depends on whom you ask. West Coasters are blessed with endless opportunity. Those residing in the Northeast are looking at, if they’re lucky, late March to early November. For casual golf fans, the year begins with the Masters intro music and ends with the presentation of the claret jug. The PGA Tour has completely disregarded the Gregorian calendar in favor of a dizzying carousel of events dubbed the “wraparound season.” It’s all a matter of perspective, and with no clear answer we’re inclined to orient around the world’s premier tour.
GolfGolf Digest

Jon Rahm leads loaded board, big names exit and tour monitoring potential hurricane

There’s a tendency to digest the spectacle of professional golf not for what it is but for what it means. Fans, media, even players are prone to this perspective, and the why is understandable. With so many events on the calendar—50 in this superseason—it’s somewhat irrational to think that each round in each event, in a vacuum, matters. So to make it matter we view it through a broader prism for added significance. This is especially true in a Ryder Cup season, in which every good performance by an American or European is correlated to the biennial match.
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Jaxon Brigman has passed away at age 50

Former Korn Ferry Tour player Jaxon Brigman (who infamously lost his best chance at a PGA TOUR career by signing an incorrect scorecard) has passed away at age 50. Brigman was an amateur standout who won three Texas individual state championships in high school and was a member of Oklahoma State’s 1991 NCAA Championship team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy