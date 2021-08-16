Showers return tonight and linger into Monday. Here's the forecast

Showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast for Monday. Some downpours may lead to flooding. Parts of the Washington region are under a flash flood watch.

Quick Forecast:

Monday : Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High: 80.

Tuesday : Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High: 84.



Forecast Discussion:

Expect showers to continue into Monday. Some of the rain may be heavy at times, especially within thunderstorms. Highs will be near 80.



A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Fairfax, Arlington, southern Fauquier, Prince William, Stafford, & King George counties in VA, and Charles County in MD from 8 AM - 3 PM Monday.



A Yellow Weather Alert has been issued for Monday, and it will likely continue into Tuesday and Wednesday as our pattern remains quite unsettled.





Detailed Forecast:

Monday : Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs: 77-82. Winds: E - 10.

Tuesday : Mostly cloudy. A few showers and storms. Highs: 80-85. Winds: S - 5.

Extended Forecast:

Plan on showers and storms Monday and Tuesday with highs remaining below average. Temperatures stay in the low 80s for Wednesday with showers and storms likely. Some of the moisture on Wednesday could be from the leftover remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, depending on its track. By the time it reaches our area it will no longer be a tropical system, however, it could still provide heavy rain at times. Stay tuned. It then begins to warm up for the second half of the week and into next weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & storms. Highs: 80-85.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers & storms. Highs: 80-85

Thursday: Partly sunny with some afternoon/evening showers and storms. Highs: 82-87.

Friday: Mostly sunny with some afternoon/evening showers and storms. Highs: 85-90.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news .