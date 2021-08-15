Cancel
Middle East

Kabul Doctor Describes Perspective Of Civilians In Afghanistan's Capital

NPR
 7 days ago

We're watching the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan this morning. U.S. embassy staff are being evacuated. Afghan citizens in Kabul are waiting for what comes next as the Taliban say they are negotiating a change in government in Kabul. Muhib Shinwari is a doctor in Kabul. He joins us on the line now. Thank you for being with us. We have heard this morning helicopters in the background. We've heard alternating descriptions of calm and chaos. When you were at your medical complex this morning, what did you see?

Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Former Taliban commander warns of ‘years’ of fighting, if Kabul seeks military solution to current conflict

A former Taliban commander has told The Independent there should be a negotiated settlement to the war currently raging in Afghanistan to prevent “years” of fighting. “The Taliban can win victory, we can see how much of the country they already control, the army and the police are throwing away their guns and the people are welcoming them,” Syed Mohammad Akbar Agha said from his home in Kabul.“But that would mean more fighting in Afghanistan for years, so we obviously need a negotiated government.”It was inevitable, the former Taliban commander maintained, that provinces in the south like Helmand will...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
WorldValueWalk

Elon Musk Open To Building Tesla Gigafactory in Kabul After Phonecall With Top Taliban Commander

TALIBAN CONTROLLED KABUL, Afghanistan – Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and entrepreneur Elon Musk announced on Twitter he had a ‘productive’ call with a top Taliban commander, citing the Taliban plan to bring Afghanistan into the future. Musk cites the Taliban as saying “Tesla is welcomed to Kabul with open arms to build a Gigafactory to produce Tesla’s that would make transportation for Taliban warriors easier.”
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Afghan resistance fighters take back territory from Taliban

The fight for Afghanistan may not be entirely over. A high-ranking former Afghan government official said Friday that resistance fighters — mainly made of about 300 battle-ready mujahideen members and commanders linked to the Northern Alliance — wrestled three districts in the northeastern Baghlan province out of Taliban control on Friday, killing upwards of 36 Taliban fighters and wounding dozens more.
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Taliban’s Biggest Threat Isn’t an Armed Group

The average Afghan is 18 years old. Nearly two-thirds of the country is under 25. For these young people, the 2001 American invasion and the Taliban reign that preceded it aren’t memories, but history. Theirs is a generation that has known Afghanistan only under the protection of NATO forces. Twenty...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

KABUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A firefight broke out between unidentified gunmen, Western security forces and Afghan guards at Kabul airport on Monday, Germany’s armed forces said, as thousands of Afghans and foreigners thronged the airport, seeking to flee Taliban rule. One Afghan guard was killed and three were wounded in the...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘There Is No Alternative To The Taliban’: Russian Ambassador Says Resistance In Afghanistan Is Doomed

Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan said Friday that there is no alternative to the Taliban and that resistance to the group will fail, according to Reuters. While Russia has not recognized the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov’s comments hint at the country’s relationship with the Islamist group, Reuters reported. The former Soviet Union attempted but ultimately failed to control Afghanistan, withdrawing its forces in 1989.

