Six Tips for Working With Your Disney Cruise Line Stateroom Host

I’m working on the first printing of the 2022 Unofficial Guide to Walt Disney World, which goes to print in October and should be in your hands in December, 2021. Two of the book’s chapters deal with time and money, and as part of those discussions we explain how waiting in line works at Walt Disney World. Obviously, Disney’s not going to tell us in advance something they’re not ready to tell the public. Instead, we have to do a little detective work to figure out where Disney’s headed. The speculation you’re about to read – and it’s mostly educated guesses – comes entirely from publicly available information such as fan websites, the US Patent and Trademark Office, and looking inside the My Disney Experience app code. The theme for all of them is the same: make guests pay to wait less in line. As a reminder, I could be wrong on all of this.