Three bright spots for Seahawks in win over the Raiders

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 14: Running back DeeJay Dallas #31 of the Seattle Seahawks runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Seahawks 20-7. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) While the Seahawks...

NFLField Gulls

Raiders announce signing of former Seahawk

As fans of the Seattle Seahawks await the preseason opener for the team a week from Saturday, news on former members of the team continues to trickle in. Thursday reports emerged that the Las Vegas Raiders were meeting with K.J. Wright, who began his career for the Hawks playing for current Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
NFLKGET 17

Raiders open preseason against Seahawks; first game with fans at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Are you ready for some football? Fans will be in attendance for the first time at a Raiders game on Saturday as the Seahawks visit Allegiant Stadium. Start time is set for 6:00 p.m. Like most NFL preseason games, the Raiders are likely to rest most of their starters. Quarterback Derek Carr may play a couple of possessions, Marcus Mariota is questionable because of a sore leg, so backup QB’s Nathan Peterson and Case Cookus are likely to see a lot of playing time.
NFLYardbarker

Raiders Dominate Seahawks Before 65,000

The first game the Las Vegas Raiders played before fans in Allegiant Stadium was just about everything owner Mark Davis and Coach Jon Gruden could have asked for, preseason or not. The Raiders, with third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman leading the way while playing the entire game among mostly reserves for...
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Raiders cut seven players from roster

The Las Vegas Raiders got a jump on the first NFL mandatory cut-down date as they trimmed seven players from their 90-man roster. Tuesday, all rosters must be set at 85 players. The Raiders currently have 84 players on the roster, so they can add a player. The players Las...
NFLallfans.co

Analysis: 3 Storylines to Watch Before Seahawks Face Raiders

The preseason is almost upon us as the Seahawks get set for a Saturday night bout in Las Vegas with the Raiders. But before the team has even taken a single snap in a real game, there have been plenty of storylines to come out of training camp. Here’s what...
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Final score: Raiders, 17, Rams 16

The Las Vegas Raiders played their second preseason game of the summer, at the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night. Let’s look at some key aspects of the game as the Raiders survived as the Rams missed a two-point conversion in the final seconds. Record: The Raiders...
NFLYardbarker

Raiders Defense: 3 Things To Look For In Seahawks Matchup

There are three things to watch for with the Las Vegas Raiders defense today against the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason opener. We finally made it, folks. After a long six months of speculation, predictions, and outlook; the pads are finally being strapped up. Simply put, Raiders football is back.
NFLchatsports.com

12 plays that stood out from Seahawks vs. Raiders

My condolences to anyone who hoped to see “meaningful” football when the Seahawks took on the Raiders on Saturday night. Mookie had his usual game summary right after the final horn sounded. Wilson Conn pushed out a “Highlights, lowlights” piece shortly thereafter. Mookie followed that with the “Winners and Losers” column we all know and love.
NFLPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Saturday, Aug. 14: Raiders 20, Seahawks 7

In preseason opener, with starters resting, Seattle struggles to move the ball in loss at Las Vegas.With starters basically absent, the Seahawks lost 20-7 to the Raiders at Las Vegas in the first preseason game for both teams. Seattle's only points came early in the second half, a 43-yard DeeJay Dallas touchdown reception from Alex McGough. Las Vegas got short touchdown runs from Trey Ragas in the first quarter and from BJ Emmons in the fourth quarter. Dominick Eberle made two short field goals for the Raiders in the second quarter. The Raiders, with Nathan Peterman playing the entire game at quarterback, ran 75 offensive plays to only 45 for Seattle. Geno Smith started at quarterback for Seattle, but left with a reported concussion. McGough finished 6 of 10 for 54 yards and former Oregon State QB Sean Mannion was 7 of 11 for 34 yards as Seattle netted 134 passing yards. Central Catholic grad Cameron Scarlett carried once for seven yards for the Hawks, who netted 68 rushing yards. Next in preseason for the Seahawks is a 7 p.m. Aug. 21 home game against the Denver Broncos. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NFLFox5 KVVU

Raiders return to practice field, ready for preseason opener Saturday vs Seahawks

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders returned to the practice field Thursday morning at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, after having their Wednesday on-field session cancelled last minute. Head coach Jon Gruden clarified those reports, saying his players were not given an off day. "We turned it up yesterday in...
NFLchatsports.com

Winners and Losers from Seahawks’ 20-7 preseason loss to Raiders

Well at least it’s just preseason. Even by exhibition game standards, the Seattle Seahawks were a hell of a chore to watch against the Las Vegas Raiders. I don’t care about the final score (20-7 Vegas, by the way) as much as individual performances. Simply put there wasn’t a whole lot to get excited about, but the key thing is that any injuries were kept to a relative minimum.
NFLallfans.co

Raiders vs Seahawks preseason Game 1 rookie matchups to watch

The preseason is extremely important for rookies. Whether it’s a first-round pick looking to get some reps and give fans a preview of what the future has in store, or an undrafted free agent vying to make the team, it’s important for the youngins to get off to a hot start. The Las Vegas Raiders’ and Seattle Seahawks’ rookies will look to do exactly that in the first preseason game.

