If it wasn't already clear, the Red Sox will go as far as their offense takes them. That's meaning no disrespect to All-Star right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who pitched into the seventh inning for the fifth time on Wednesday. And it's not to disparage the return of ace Chris Sale, who should provide a boost when he takes the mound for the first time in two years on Saturday. It also doesn't mean that closer Matt Barnes can continue to look lost, either.