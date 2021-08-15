Cancel
Ontario, OR

Jay Pickett

Argus Observer Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFEB. 10, 1961 — JULY 30, 2021. It is with deep, immeasurable sadness we announce the unexpected and tragic passing of our father, husband, brother, uncle, and friend, Jay Pickett, on July 30th, 2021. Jay Harris Pickett was born on February 10, 1961 in Spokane, Washington. He was born the third of five children to Dick and Virginia Pickett; he was brother to Dee, Rich, Ginna (Maggard), and Jan (Larison). Jay spent his youth avidly rodeoing, devotedly playing sports, and tending to his treasured horses and many animals on the Pickett family homestead in Caldwell, Idaho. He attended Vallivue High School as an Honor student and multi-sport athlete who, along with his brother Rich, led their football team to a Class 2A state Championship in 1979. He went on to play football at Treasure Valley Community College and Boise State University while pursuing a career in acting.

