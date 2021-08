Shaw (shoulder) was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox on Sunday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Shaw was nearing his return from a dislocated shoulder before being designated for assignment by the Brewers on Friday, and he'll rejoin the Red Sox after being claimed off waivers. The 31-year-old had a solid start to the season for Milwaukee, but he posted a .146/.239/.244 slash line in his final 29 games before landing on the injured list in early June. He was immediately added to Boston's 40-man roster and figures to see most of his action at first base since Rafael Devers is locked into the starting role at the hot corner.