Jim Krumel: Marcia Elliott is proof that miracles do happen

She’s home now. That’s the big thing.

But no one can really explain how Marcia Elliott survived COVID-19.

“The simplest thing is just to call her one of the Lima region’s miracle stories,” said a friend, Carolyn Michael.

Marcia’s ordeal began two days after Christmas, when she developed a cough and went to the emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center. Two more days passed when she was told she had COVID. Within days she was put on a ventilator.

She would stay on that ventilator for almost three months.

At one point, hospital staff gave her just a 5% chance to live.

On two occasions, her three children — Holly Portline and Justin and Jordan Elliott — were asked to sign “do not resuscitate” papers. They refused.

It also didn’t help that Marcia was 67 years old, one of the high-risk groups of those suffering from COVID.

“I’ve been told that two or three times the family gathered to say their goodbyes because the hospital said there was nothing more it could do,” Marcia said.

She had blood transfusions and a tracheotomy. She had four major infections and got through septic shock. Her heart had to be shocked a couple times.

All the while, she was unaware of what was happening because she was placed in a coma while on the ventilator.

“My sister-in-law, Beth Elliott, like me, is a retired nurse. She was basically my advocate and my angel that was there to help my kids with decisions and to understand what was going on,” Marcia said.

She was released from the hospital on April 6. Then it was on to St. Marys Otterbein for rehabilitation. After 189 days at Otterbein, she was able to come home on July 6.

She still is far from full recovery.

“I had surgery on my vocal cords. It was a lot more extensive than anticipated. So now I have to have another surgery scheduled in a few weeks,” she said.

While all this was going on, her husband, John, had to be moved to a nursing home. He had a stroke and fractured hip a year ago in which he never fully recovered. Her son, Jordan, and his wife, Sara, also had a baby girl.

“I feel bad not being able to help out,” Marcia said.

One thing you won’t hear Marcia do though is complain. Instead, she worries about her children.

“It’s been very hard on them. I feel blessed to have such wonderful kids.”

ROSES AND THORNS: They’re dancing in the rose garden.

Rose: To Alanis Ladicks, 19, of Shawnee Township. She will be fulfilling a childhood dream when she heads to Cleveland to dance with the Cleveland Cavaliers PowerHouse Dance Team for the 2021-2022 season.

Rose: To Lima teenager Billy Bourk, who had his first haircut in two years and donated his blond locks to Children With Hair Loss. Said Bourk, “As much as I love my hair, somebody else will love it even more.”

Rose: To Sarah Kelsey of Wapakoneta. Her design store finished a cowboy hat and hat carrying case that will be sent to London, England, as part of London Accessories Week. The hat features 1,317 hand-set Swarovski Crystals in reflection of the solar system and various constellations. Ir also has 19,023 hand-set crystals, with each panel reflecting the abstract patterns and colors of each respective planet. Her team spent nearly 63 hours over the past 30 days hand-setting each stone, with more than 30 colors and six sizes of crystals used.

Rose: To Cheryl Parson, who is retiring at the end of the month from the Better Business Bureau, where she served for more than 25 years.

Rose: To Roman Mitchell, of Celina, and Morgan Griffo, of Lima, who won the men and women’s Lima YMCA/Kewpee Triathlon. The 23-year-old Mitchell took a wrong turn on the course at one point, but still finished the 500-yard swim, 15-mile bike ride and 3.1-mile run in a time of 1 hour, 5 minutes and 51 seconds. The 32-year-old Griffo, who ran triathlons “for fun” during her seven years in the Air Force, had a time of 1:25.37.

Thorn: Low-life scammers have been busy at work in the area. In Cridersville, they’ve been soliciting money for the police department’s K-9 unit, which does not exist. In Mercer County, a person claiming to be a sheriff’s deputy is telling people they missed jury duty, but it will be overlooked if they buy gift cards.

Thorn: The region sees a second public official put on administrative leave when Delphos fire chief Kevin Streets is told to step aside while an unspecified investigation is taking place. Wapakoneta Mayor Thomas Stinebaugh has pleaded not guilty to one count of theft in office, a third-degree felony; eight counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, a fourth-degree felony; and eight counts of conflict of interest, a first-degree misdemeanor.

