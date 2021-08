It's almost the most wonderful time of the year. No, I'm not talking about Christmas. I'm talking about college football season. It's right around the corner. Before you know it we will be spending our weekend cheering on our Colorado State Rams. It truly feels like coming home, ya know? And it's not just what happens on the field that's coming back. All of the hopes of a great season, rivalries, watch parties, food, and spirit Fridays at work are coming back too.