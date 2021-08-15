Cancel
NFL

Rams' Justin Lawler Makes The Most of His Opportunities

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
 7 days ago

Preseason games don't bring the same thrill as the regular season, but for some players, this is an opportunity to cut their teeth in the NFL. That's the case for linebacker Justin Lawler, who made the most of his opportunities in the Rams' preseason opener on Saturday night.

“I’ve been through a long road with the injuries, my foot breaking three times." Lawler said following the Rams' first preseason game. "Sean (McVay) and Les (Snead), gracious enough this offseason to bring me back. Couldn’t be more grateful. It just brings me to tears. Doing what I love to do after what I’ve gone through, it’s a big deal to me and my family, it’s just good to be out playing football. I love playing football and it’s what I enjoy doing, so, grateful.”

A preseason foot injury last year sidelined Lawler for the entirety of the 2020 season. Now, with a clean bill of health, he was an impact player off the edge — particularly in applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks.

Lawler finished the game with five total tackles, one tackle for loss two quarterback hits and two hurries. In each of the plays that he delivered a blow on Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel, Lawler derailed his throw and the play resulted in an incompletion.

“You could feel him. It was one of those deals where he was making his presence felt,” McVay said after the game. “I thought there were a couple of holding calls he could have drawn as well, early on in the game. But it was great to have Justin Lawler out there for us. He’s had some unfortunate injuries over the last couple of years. You definitely felt his presence. I thought he did a nice job.”

Lawler started at outside linebacker on Saturday, in place of where Leonard Floyd would typically suit up. He's been taking reps as the No. 2 behind Floyd all training camp and after his most recent preseason performance, it's safe to say he's staying there.

Lawler, a former seventh-round draft pick in 2018, showed just how much value he can bring to the team now that he's fully healthy for the first time in a while. Although it's against second-tier competition in a preseason game, displaying adequate contributions in game speed, versus a training camp practice, is still something to note.

Lawler will probably get more looks throughout the preseason as he continues to look towards elevating his game to an even greater extent.

The Rams will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, August 21 at 7 P.M. ET for their second preseason matchup.

Continue Reading: Rams' Cooper Kupp Wants to Expand Role in 2021

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest.

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

