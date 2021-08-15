Cancel
Pep Guardiola Makes Honest Assessment of Man City's Narrow Defeat to Tottenham

By Adam Booker
CityXtra
CityXtra
 7 days ago

The five-time Premier League champions struggled to slice open a resolute Spurs side, who eventually found their goal through Son Heung-min to claim all three points in north London.

City, who have struggled in their recent trips away at Tottenham, failed to get the better of Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who's had Guardiola’s number in recent years throughout his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite making an impressive start, City lacked the cutting edge in attack and failed to put the ball in the back of the net despite enjoying large spells of possession, with Spurs often causing havoc among Guardiola's backline on the counter attack.

“We (City) started really well and after 20 minutes, we allowed them (Tottenham) too much running in the transition, and it's a team like Nuno did with Wolves,” said Guardiola in his post-match press-conference, as quoted by Alasdair Gold.

"You see the same stats every time we come to Tottenham. We play well every game except the first (Mauricio) Pochettino game (in 2016) at White Hart Lane. It's difficult to control them because of the transitions."

Despite the likes of Jack Grealish and Ferran Torres producing eye-catching displays, City failed to affect proceedings as a team as they slumped to a second successive 1-0 defeats since the start of the new campaign.

The Premier League champions will look to bounce back next weekend against Norwich City as the Etihad stadium will be full for the first time in over a year.

Luckily for Guardiola, more first-team players should work their way back into fitness after a long summer of international tournaments.

