Arizona State

Projecting BYU’s Depth Chart For Season Opener Against Arizona

By Mitch Harper, KSL Sports
kslsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVO, Utah – The BYU football depth chart is starting to come together as Camp Kalani rolls on. After the first scrimmage of camp, position battles are coming into focus for head coach Kalani Sitake and his staff. Everyone has a big question outside of the program: who will be...

NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant, among other factors. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32 years old.
Michigan Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan violated NCAA rules by having analyst work as on-field coach

Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan program appears to have violated NCAA coaching staff rules this past spring. A lengthy report by Rainer Sabin of the Detriot Free Press documents how a Wolverines analyst was giving on-field instruction in spring practice. Ryan Osborn, a former grad assistant at Florida, is listed as an analyst on the Michigan team site. NCAA rules state that only 15 coaches can provide on-field instruction (Harbaugh, 10 on-field assistants, 4 graduate assistants).
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).
Ohio StateDayton Daily News

Ohio State football: How Zach Harrison fooled everyone in recruiting

Zach Harrison was one of the most-talked-about and least-talkative recruits in recent memory. Turns out that was more of a recruiting thing than a Zach Harrison thing. He likes to talk, he just didn’t like recruiting. ExploreQB1 rests while Buckeyes continue grind through preseason. The newly jovial junior finally let...
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Kevin Steele on Auburn, Nick Saban & his future in college football

For the first time since he was a senior linebacker at Tennessee in 1979, Kevin Steele won’t be coaching football this fall. It’s an odd situation for the 63-year-old former defensive coordinator at Auburn, Alabama, LSU and a half-dozen other stops around college football and the NFL. Steele spends most days at his island home off the coast of South Carolina, the terms of his buyouts with Auburn and Tennessee making it financially unfeasible for him to take a full-time job this season.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Sounding off: Veterans, newcomers, buzzwords ... and a projected depth chart for the Huskers in 2021

Come for the buzzwords, stay for the projected depth chart, where some position battles in Nebraska's two-deep are still undecided. 1. Senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann: Domann has put together back-to-back healthy seasons and is back for a sixth year in Lincoln to try to take his game — and Nebraska — to the next level. The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder played every defensive snap in 2020 and, while NU hopes to not ask that of him this year, he might be the best playmaker in the front seven for the Huskers. Domann has the movement skills of a defensive back and showed a knack for being able to hold up at the point of attack, too. That makes him a versatile, valuable piece up front for defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, who said at the outset of camp that Nebraska asks Domann to do a lot of “not ordinary,” things. Domann will be looking to cap his career at Nebraska with an extraordinary final season, too.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Release Quarterback On Sunday Morning

NFL teams need to get their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday. Sunday morning, the Cincinnati Bengals released five players, including a notable quarterback. The Bengals have released 25-year-old quarterback Eric Dungey. Dungey, an undrafted quarterback out of Syracuse in 2019, was a third-team All-ACC quarterback in 2018....
Texas Stateallfans.co

Texas football 2021 projected depth chart, fall practice offense 1.0

Fall practice has finally arrived for the first time under head coach Steve Sarkisian. After 15 spring practices, Texas will be in full preparation mode for the 2021 season. On the offensive side of the ball, there are a few battles to sort out before taking the field against Louisiana on Sept. 4. Most importantly, the quarterback position. Hudson Card and Casey Thompson have been battling ever since the end of the 2020 season, with both looking solid at different times.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles first unoffical Depth chart of the 2021 Season

1. As we have heard Dillard and Mailata are fighting for the starting Job. 2. Barnett and Sweat are fighting for the starting DE spot opposite of Graham. 3. Looks as if Avery is a starter when we go 3 LB's. 4. Jordan Howard appears to be the #2 RB...
Georgia Stateallfans.co

Projecting Georgia’s depth chart at wide receiver

The Georgia Bulldogs return a solid wide receiver core for the 2021 college football season. Unfortunately, Georgia star receiver George Pickens is expected to miss most of the season, so he is not on our depth chart, which is projected for the season opener. If healthy, then George Pickens would...
NFLwillmarradio.com

Vikings Release First Depth Chart

(Eagan, MN) -- The Vikings are making it clear where their roster stands. Minnesota has released its first depth chart heading into its first preseason game against the Broncos on Saturday. The usual suspects are starting for the Vikings in the latest depth chart with quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook, and wide receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson all first string. First-round pick Christian Darrisaw is the backup left tackle.
Footballallfans.co

Longhorns Defensive Depth Chart Projection: Who’s Winning Jobs?

The Texas Longhorns have just wrapped up their first scrimmage of fall camp under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, and with that, multiple position battles have gained some clarity. With such a high amount of turnover, including a host of incoming and outgoing transfers on the defensive side of the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLCBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Opens third on depth chart

Etienne is listed as the third running back on Jacksonville's first unofficial depth chart of training camp, John Shipley of SI.com reports. James Robinson and Carlos Hyde are listed as the co-starters, which echoes head coach Urban Meyer's post-draft comments in which he indicated Robinson and Hyde would be the "1-2 punch" in the run game, while Etienne serves as a third-down back. However, it's difficult to imagine Etienne being limited to a specialized role after being drafted 25th overall, and the depth chart figures to be more fluid after Saturday's preseason opener against the Browns. Etienne has been lining up at both running back and wide receiver since rookie minicamp in June, and his versatility could become more important if Robinson and Hyde do in fact serve as the Nos. 1 and 2 options for carries.
NFLchatsports.com

Bengals: 4 takeaways from first depth chart of 2021 season

Members of the Bengals defense cheer after a drill went well during training camp at the practice field outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Downtown Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Aug3 Bengalscamp10. The Cincinnati Bengals‘ first depth chart of the 2021 season was revealed ahead of their preseason game against the...

