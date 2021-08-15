Projecting BYU’s Depth Chart For Season Opener Against Arizona

Come for the buzzwords, stay for the projected depth chart, where some position battles in Nebraska's two-deep are still undecided. 1. Senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann: Domann has put together back-to-back healthy seasons and is back for a sixth year in Lincoln to try to take his game — and Nebraska — to the next level. The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder played every defensive snap in 2020 and, while NU hopes to not ask that of him this year, he might be the best playmaker in the front seven for the Huskers. Domann has the movement skills of a defensive back and showed a knack for being able to hold up at the point of attack, too. That makes him a versatile, valuable piece up front for defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, who said at the outset of camp that Nebraska asks Domann to do a lot of “not ordinary,” things. Domann will be looking to cap his career at Nebraska with an extraordinary final season, too.