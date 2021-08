I agree with Bill Bell on seemingly limitless PC letters in Tuesday's newspaper page 5. Page 1 of the same newspaper has the “Coos Bay Council considering flag policy.”. In my opinion, we are all of the same race...the human race. We are all citizens of the United States or at least wannabes. We are residents of the state of Oregon. Do we really want our councilors, and do our councilors, who are likely to lose votes no matter which they they vote and such devisive issues, to dictate whose flag can and cannot be flown?