Schools share COVID-19 response plans as classes begin

EAST TEXAS — Though all school districts in East Texas remain mindful of the COVID-19 surge, they are addressing it in a variety of ways. Tyler ISD released its back-to-school plan earlier this summer. All learning will be in person, and masks are optional. Longview ISD will offer both in-person and remote learning and will continue to monitor conditions in the school district on a daily basis, according to information from its website. Both districts started classes Monday.