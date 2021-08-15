Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Texas, PA

Schools share COVID-19 response plans as classes begin

ktbb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST TEXAS — Though all school districts in East Texas remain mindful of the COVID-19 surge, they are addressing it in a variety of ways. Tyler ISD released its back-to-school plan earlier this summer. All learning will be in person, and masks are optional. Longview ISD will offer both in-person and remote learning and will continue to monitor conditions in the school district on a daily basis, according to information from its website. Both districts started classes Monday.

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Texas, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#School Districts#Longview Isd#Chapel Hill Isd#Spring Hill Isd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Associated Press

In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in Afghanistan waited nervously on Saturday to see whether the United States would deliver on President Joe Biden’s new pledge to evacuate all Americans and all Afghans who aided the war effort. Meanwhile, the Taliban leader arrived in Kabul for talks with the group’s leadership on forming a new government.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday. Jesse Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy