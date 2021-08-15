Cancel
Tahlequah, OK

Byrd named Cherokee Nation’s Special Envoy for International Affairs

anadisgoi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. named former Council Speaker Joe Byrd as the tribe’s first Special Envoy for International Affairs and Language Preservation at a ceremony in Tahlequah on Sunday. Byrd, of Tahlequah, is a fluent Cherokee speaker and longtime public official with Cherokee Nation,...

