The Great Target Chase: Pass Catchers to Draft in Tennessee and Detroit

Predicting how vacated targets will be distributed is no exact science. Vacated target deniers (I like to call them Anti-Vaccers) will joke, “Hunter Henry had 92 targets last year, so that means Mike Williams is set up for 177 targets this year!” That’s clearly not how it works, and no one has claimed it to be. The reality is, most (if not all) vacated targets on a team will be filled somehow someway. The point is to get an estimate of what we can expect to see, but I’ll save the theory behind vacated targets for another article.