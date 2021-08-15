Cancel
Movies

New ‘No Way Home’ Promo Art Teases Spider-Man/Dr. Strange Team-Up

If all goes as planned, Spider-Man: No Way Home will open in theaters in a little more than four months. And yet we still don’t have a trailer for the movie. We don’t have an official poster. We only found out the movie’s official title in February. And to date there are just three official publicity images from the film, each of which features Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon in street clothes looking at stuff with no further context. The only looks at any of the film’s new Spider-Man costumes came from promo photos of No Way Home’s toy line.

