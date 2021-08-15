Cancel
Labour relations biggest material risk for mining sector – report

By Valentina Ruiz Leotaud
mining.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report by stakeholder intelligence firm Alva states that labour relations are emerging as the biggest material risk for the mining and metals industry as of Q2-2021. The report looks into the work being done in the environmental, social and governance fronts and ranks companies’ performance based on information sourced from over 200 countries, categorized using the taxonomy of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, machine learning and topic modelling, and contextualized with historic trend data.

www.mining.com

