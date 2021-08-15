Labour relations biggest material risk for mining sector – report

The race to supply automakers with nickel to power their batteries is pitting two of the biggest names in mining against each other. A company owned by Australian iron ore billionaire Andrew Forrest signaled its refusal to back down after a proposal to buy Canadian nickel developer Noront Resources Ltd. was trumped by the world’s biggest miner, BHP Group. And Forrest has been busy back home too: Australian nickel producer Western Areas Ltd. — which announced this week it’s in takeover talks with a local rival — revealed Friday the tycoon has become a substantial shareholder.