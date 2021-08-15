Labour relations biggest material risk for mining sector – report
A new report by stakeholder intelligence firm Alva states that labour relations are emerging as the biggest material risk for the mining and metals industry as of Q2-2021. The report looks into the work being done in the environmental, social and governance fronts and ranks companies’ performance based on information sourced from over 200 countries, categorized using the taxonomy of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, machine learning and topic modelling, and contextualized with historic trend data.www.mining.com
