Training Camp Takeaways: Dwayne Haskins Continues to Impress

Haskins completed 16 of 22 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown to go with two rushing attempts for minus-5 yards in Thursday's 24-16 preseason win over the Eagles. Haskins threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Johnson in the third quarter and also orchestrated a pair of drives culminating with one-yard touchdown runs, which were scored by Anthony McFarland and Jaylen Samuels. The offense looked much more dynamic with Haskins and Pittsburgh's backups against the Eagles' backup defenders than it did with Mason Rudolph and the starters against Philadelphia's starting defense. Haskins has likely made up some ground on Rudolph in the competition for the backup quarterback job, and Haskins -- a 2019 first-round pick -- will likely see some action with the starters in next week's preseason tilt against Detroit, especially if the Steelers continue to hold Ben Roethlisberger out.