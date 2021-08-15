Cancel
Training Camp Takeaways: Dwayne Haskins Continues to Impress

By Nick Farabaugh
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Is the backup quarterback job an actual competition? Maybe that is just fan hype backing Dwayne Haskins to be Ben Roethlisberger’s backup. Or there is the possibility that Mike Tomlin was very serious when he said all spots on the roster were open for competition. No matter what the case may be, Haskins is trying to make a competition out of the spot. He got his opportunity to face higher-level competition as he faced the first-team defense with the rest of the first-team offense on Sunday.

