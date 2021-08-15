Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Lane Kiffin not pleased with what he witnessed from defense searching for turnaround

By David Johnson
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin stepped in front of the media on Sunday following his team's first scrimmage of the season, he had been afforded no time to reflect on what he had just witnessed. There had yet to have been film study that reveals so much the naked eye cannot. Kiffin, though, did not need film to know the overall gist of what he had witnessed. The Ole Miss offense dominated its defensive counterparts.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Matt Corral
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cale Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
247Sports

Lane Kiffin says offensive changes during Alabama tenure were Nick Saban's idea

During his three years as the offensive coordinator at Alabama, Lane Kiffin was credited with reinventing the Crimson Tide’s offense and changing the way things were done with the top program in college football. But Kiffin wants there to be no confusion that the offensive changes made during his time at Alabama were thanks to head coach Nick Saban and not Kiffin’s specifically. Kiffin explained more on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Thursday.
Yardbarker

Lane Kiffin cracks self-deprecating joke amid weight loss

Lane Kiffin wants his players to focus on making sure they are in peak physical condition this year after Ole Miss went 5-5 last season. But before he could be hard on them about cranking up the cardio, Kiffin knew he had to focus on himself. Kiffin told ESPN’s Chris...
College Sportsnationofblue.com

Lane Kiffin says Ole Miss football program has reached 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate

Head coach Lane Kiffin says the Ole Miss football program has reached 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate. Kiffin says all players, coaches and staff are now fully vaccinated. Kiffin said there is a 100% vaccination rate among those players, coaches, staff members and everybody within the program who will be on the practice field Sunday. It’s been a huge push by everybody within the Ole Miss athletic program in a state — Mississippi — that ranked last a week ago in percentage of residents receiving at least one vaccination dose (41.6%), according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Weight LossBleacher Report

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Talks 30-pound Weight Loss After Offseason Diet, Exercise

The "best shape of my life" trope usually applies to players as they're approaching a new season. Count Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin among the exceptions. Kiffin told ESPN's Chris Low he has lost more than 30 pounds since the end of the 2020 season, describing himself at that point like "an anaconda that had swallowed a deer and the deer got stuck in its neck."
NFL247Sports

Lane Kiffin on the QB2 battle and John Rhys Plumlee's new role in the slot

John Rhys Plumlee was decked out in a blue offensive jersey during Monday's practice at Ole Miss and took every rep working with the first team offense at slot receiver. When position group work was called, Plumlee was camped with his fellow wide receivers. While returning starter Matt Corral did...
Weight Loss247Sports

Lane Kiffin opens up on recent weight loss

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is known for making headlines, often for non-football reasons. In the summer of 2021, Kiffin is buzzing in the college football world because of the noticeable weight loss he went through after the conclusion of the 2020 season. Kiffin recently spoke about that and why he felt it was important.
on3.com

Lane Kiffin responds to Ole Miss QB Matt Corral wearing 'Lane Train' shirt

Lane Kiffin is one of the few college football coaches who truly embraces social media. On Monday, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral showed up to his press conference sporting a “Lane Train,” t-shirt. The Rebels head coach, of course, took to Twitter to express gratitude toward his signal caller. Kiffin...
allfans.co

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin gets significant raise in new contract

OXFORD, Miss. — The new contract that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin signed in January gives him a pretty significant pay raise, per documents obtained by the Clarion Ledger. Kiffin, who is under contract through 2024, is set to make $4.5 million in 2021 with a retention bonus of $500,000 if he is still Ole Miss’ coach on Dec. 31. He will then make $5.25 million in 2022, $5.5 million in 2023 and $5.75 million in 2024.
Posted by
On3.com

Lane Kiffin vows to set better example, loses weight

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin wants to lead by example this season. After going 5-5 in his first season at Ole Miss, Kiffin is looking for any edge he can create for his team. The second-year coach has dropped 30 pounds over the offseason in an effort to create accountability with his players.
College Sportson3.com

Lane Kiffin comments on Ole Miss being 100 percent vaccinated

According to Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, 240 people in or around the Rebels football program have received the COVID vaccine. From purely a football standpoint, Kiffin believes that the full team being vaccinated will give them a competitive advantage. Kiffin: It wasn’t easy to get everyone vaccinated. For...

Comments / 0

Community Policy