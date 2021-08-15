Chisholm homers as Marlins beat reeling Cubs 4-1

Cancel
By RICK MENNING Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar homered, and the Miami Marlins handed the Chicago Cubs their 11th straight loss with a 4-1 victory Sunday.

The game was tied at 1 before Chisholm connected against Alec Mills (5-5) in the sixth inning. Chisholm also singled and scored on Aguilar’s 22nd homer in the seventh.

Chisholm's 12th homer landed in the second deck in right field.

“I got one down the middle and crushed it,” he said. “I’m feeling pretty good and confident right now.”

Miami right-hander Elieser Hernandez permitted one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. It was Hernandez’s first big league appearance since he strained his right quad June 3 in Pittsburgh.

Hernandez has been limited to three starts this season because of injuries.

“It’s been a hard year for me,” he said. “I never had this many injuries but now we’re back here and looking for positive results.”

Marlins manager Don Mattingly was pleased with Hernandez’s return to the rotation.

“He was pretty impressive for his first time back (since the injury),” Mattingly said. “I thought he was pretty much on the attack all game.”

Paul Campbell (1-2) got two outs for the win, and Dylan Floro worked the ninth for his fifth save.

Chicago matched its longest slide of the season. It also dropped 11 straight from June 25 to July 6.

“We’re trying to fight to the very end of every game, and you saw that again today,” manager David Ross said. “You just have to try your best that day. The effort is there.”

Frank Schwindel homered for the Cubs, and Mills pitched 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball.

Mills believes the team will eventually establish a chemistry with all the new players on the roster.

“Obviously, this is a bad stretch for us but we just have to keep a positive approach,” Mills said. “I think things will start rolling and clicking.”

The Marlins jumped in front on Magneuris Sierra’s RBI single in the fifth. But Schwindel tied it with his fifth homer in the sixth.

Anthony Bass gave Miami a lift with 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. He entered with runners on first and third in the seventh and retired Rafael Ortega and Schwindel.

SWEET SWINGING

Miami outfielder Lewis Brinson went 2 for 4 for his sixth multihit game this month. The South Florida native has 19 hits in his last 13 games.

HISTORY BUFF

Mills became the first Cubs pitcher since 1919 to allow three or fewer runs and two or fewer walks in 12 straight starts in a single season. Hippo Vaughn (May 3-June 22) accomplished a similar feat over 13 consecutive starts 102 years ago.

HOLLERIN’ HOUNDS

The announced attendance of 10,262 included 406 pooches as the Marlins hosted their second Bark in the Park promotion in as many months.

ROSTER MOVES

Cubs: OF Jason Heyward (left index finger inflammation) was activated off the 10-day injured list. He started Sunday and played right field. OF Greg Deichmann was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Marlins: With Hernandez returning to the rotation from the 60-day IL, RHP David Hess was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: INF Jon Berti (concussion) has intensified his workouts by fielding grounders and hitting in the cage.

UP NEXT

LHP Justin Steele (2-1, 2.95 ERA) starts for the Cubs in their series opener at Cincinnati on Monday night.

The Marlins send LHP Braxton Garrett (1-1, 4.65 ERA) to the mound Monday night as they continue their homestand with a three-game set against Atlanta.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

ABC News

ABC News

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

