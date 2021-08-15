Flood Advisory issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Warren The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Cannon County in middle Tennessee Southern De Kalb County in middle Tennessee Northwestern Warren County in middle Tennessee * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 230 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include McMinnville, Smithville, Woodbury and Centertown.