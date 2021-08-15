Cancel
NFL

Texans position battles: What changed after 26-7 preseason win over the Packers

By Coty Davis
 7 days ago
The Houston Texans opened their three-game preseason schedule with a 26-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night at Lambeau Field. The Texans and Packers elected not to play a bulk of their presumed starters, which gave management a closer look at players who are on the verge of receiving quality playing time or on the bubble of making the 53-man roster.

It’s hard to determine how much separation each player has created after one preseason game, but the competition is starting to heat up at several positions.

Here are three position battles that saw a shift in their competition following a preseason victory against the Packers.

Injury interferes battle at slot receiver

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The deal that sent Randall Cobb back to the Packers resulted in a three-way slot receiver battle between Keke Coutee, Alex Erickson and Anthony Miller. All three players played an equal amount of snaps against the Packers — with Coutee and Miller recording two receptions each.

On film, there wasn’t enough evidence to determine which player will be the lead slot receiver come Week 1 of the regular season, but an injury to Miller could interfere with the decision.

Midway through the third quarter, Miller went down with an apparent shoulder injury and did not return to the game after being carted off the field. During his post-game press conference, head coach David Culley said Miller sustained a slight dislocation in his shoulder and will undergo an MRI for further evaluation.

If Miller is out for an extended amount of time, expect to see Coutee and Erickson battle it out during the final two preseason games. However, Miller’s absence will open the door for Chris Moore to add his name in the drawing for the Texans’ top slot receiver — who recorded one reception for six yards against the Packers.

Battle at RB4

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The running back core is one of the most intriguing position battles heading into the Texans’ second preseason game. Since the start of training camp, there hasn’t been a clear indication on which player will be Houston’s starting back between Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay and David Johnson.

And after the first preseason game, there is a three-way battle brewing between Scottie Phillips, Buddy Howell and Darius Jackson for running back No. 4.

All three players played a vital role in the Texans recording 170 rushing yards in their preseason victory over the Packers — with Phillips leading the way with a team-high 66 yards on 13 carries. Phillips also proved he can be utilized in the passing game, as he ended the night with four catches for 23 yards.

Phillips created some separation between his contemporaries for the fourth running back ahead of the 2021 season, but not enough for a large margin of error if his production drops against the Cowboys on Saturday.

Jackson tied Phillips for the longest run of the night, following his 25-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. He ended the game with 38 yards with five carries and averaged a team-high 7.4 yards per attempt.

A rookie and a vet battle for QB2

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The Texans got an extensive examination of which player could take the helm as Houston’s backup quarterback between Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel. Although there is still enough time for the competition to change, this is one position battle that could be over already.

After the Texans’ first drive of the night ended with the field goal led by Tyrod Taylor, Mills finished the half as the quarterback under center for Houston. The rookie quarterback struggled his first two drives. He went 1-for-3 on his first three pass attempts, and a botched snap resulted in a sack.

But once Mills found his rhythm against the Packers, he began to show flashes of the player that made him the nation’s top quarterback coming out of high school.

Mills ended the game with 112 yards while completing 11-of-22 of his pass attempts. On two occasions, Mills showcased his arm strength with two deep ball pass attempts, but each fell short by tipping the hands of his receivers. Keke Coutee and Anthony Miller were Mill’s targets on both endeavors.

An interception deep in the Packers’ territory was Mills’ most significant blunder, but his quarterback play was more competent than that of Driskel.

Driskel played nearly the entire second half, and there was a noteworthy drop-off in production when compared to Mills. He completed only one out of his six pass attempts for two yards. Despite not turning the ball over, Driskel almost threw several interceptions that resulted in the defensive back dropping the pass.

Escaping the pocket was the only quarterback attribute Driskel did that was more superior to Mills, as he ended the game with 16 rushing yards on five attempts.

