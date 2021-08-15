Cancel
WATCH: A&M WR Chase Lane talks about the Aggies' playbook

By Jeff Tarpley
Cover picture for the articleThird year Texas A&M receiver Chase Lane discussed the role that his parents have played in making him a contributor off of the field in his community as well as on it. In addition, Lane talks about why he chose A&M (it was a 40 year decision) and how complex Jimbo Fisher's playbook is. Lane is one of the Aggies' top returning wideouts as he registered 29 receptions last year and helped to convert a big third down on A&M's last drive of the Florida game to set up a game winning field goal.

