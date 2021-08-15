Biden approves largest permanent increase in food stamps – here’s what it means for 42M Americans in the program

THE Biden administration has approved the largest permanent increase to food stamp benefits in the program's history, giving 42 million Americans more money to buy groceries.

Average benefits are set to go up by $36 from a pre-pandemic average of $121, or about 25 percent, according to Bloomberg.

Biden is expected to announce the changes to the scheme on Monday Credit: AP

It will benefit 42 million Americans Credit: Corbis

Biden is expected to announce the news on Monday and the measure will take effect from October, a source speaking on the grounds of anonymity told the outlet.

The change does not require Congressional approval and will pertain to all of the more than 42 million Americans who currently receive the benefits.

CHANGES TO COST $20B

In 2018, Congress passed a law ordering a review of the scheme, which Biden asked the Department of Agriculture to accelerate upon taking office, the New York Times reported.

According to the outlet, the weekly cost of this plan will jump from $159 to $193 for a family of four.

Around 75 percent of food stamp recipients use all of their benefits well within the first two weeks of receiving them, statistics show.

And while the increase to the benefit may appear small, supporters of the measure say it will help to alleviate the financial burdens associated with eating healthy under a small budget.

Anti-hunger advocates, meanwhile, have insisted the government subsidy is still too low to provide an adequate diet.

PANDEMIC PLEDGE

Biden has been seeking to increase government assistance to low- and middle-income Americans amid the pandemic which left millions out of work.

Such efforts saw him temporarily increase child tax credit payments for millions of Americans for 2021 and expand unemployment benefits until September.

Across the partisan divide, Republicans have said Biden's generous "handouts" are driving inflation and discouraging unemployed Americans from returning to the workplace.

Biden's food stamp increase also comes as yet another sharp policy reversal from that of his presidential predecessor, Donald Trump, who tried to limit eligibility for food aid.

The proposed restrictions were eventually overturned by courts.

HELP 'STABILIZE DEMOCRACY'

Food stamps, formally known as the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, currently help to feed around one in every eight Americans and costs $79 billion annually to run.

The new plan is expected to raise the program’s costs by about $20 billion a year.

Speaking to the Times, agriculture secretary, Tom Vilsack, called the food stamps program essential in helping to "stabilize our democracy."

“We may have a Constitution and a Declaration of Independence, but if we had 42 million Americans who were going hungry, really hungry, they wouldn’t be happy and there would be political instability,” he said.