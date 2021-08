A man found shot to death in his home south of the Olympia Regional Airport has been identified, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says. Dana E. Presley, 51, of Olympia was found dead Saturday morning in his home in the 800 block of 93rd Avenue Southwest. The man’s sister had gone to her brother’s home to check on him and could see through a bedroom window that he was dead, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.