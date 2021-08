We caught up with VNSSA after HARD Summer to talk about her return to live shows, her meteoric rise as a DJ and producer, and her latest projects. VNSSA has had an epic run over the past couple of years as a house DJ and producer. She’s been a lover of music her entire life, starting her career in an indie rock band playing all kinds of instruments, and later transitioning into a one-woman show where she calls all the shots — and she hasn’t missed a beat yet. Diving into her passion has led her to play some of the biggest festivals in the world, including her favorite festival of all time, Dirtybird Campout, where she’s become a staple on the lineup.