10 Things You Didn’t Know about Drew Gooden

It's safe to say there are some fans who are still not over Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney's split. Though the two seemed like the perfect match, they ended their engagement in 2016 after four years of dating. The "Born This Way" singer confirmed the breakup in an emotional statement via Instagram at the time. "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break," she wrote. "We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared," Gaga continued. "Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."