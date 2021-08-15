Disney+ may close gap with Netflix by 20 million subscribers this year

With the massive number of choices in streaming today, and more seemingly appearing all the time, the monthly costs can really add up. Netflix, which is basically table stakes these days, costs $14 every month for the most popular tier. If you want the shows and new movies on HBO Max, you'll shell out $15 every month. If you have kids (or like Marvel or Star Wars) then Disney Plus is basically a must-have at $8 per month. Hulu is a bargain but it still isn't free at $6 a month. And if you happen to want live TV, for sports and news, you'll shell out another $35 to $65 or more every month for the Sling TVs and YouTube TVs of the world.