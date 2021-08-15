Cancel
TV & Videos

Disney+ may close gap with Netflix by 20 million subscribers this year

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Disney+ got off to a strong start in November 2019, you might have noticed Netflix executives wearing more frowns than usual. While Netflix is the top provider of streaming video content on this planet, Disney+ has used its strong slate of Marvel-related programming and original Pixar titles to pick up ground on Netflix. Last week Disney reported that it had 116 million subscribers during the second quarter compared to the consensus expectations of 112.8 million.

