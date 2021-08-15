NYS: Nearly 65,000 Chautauqua County Residents Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine

The latest statistics from New York State's COVID-19 vaccine tracker show that almost 65,000 Chautauqua County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The tracker shows a total of 64,990 people who have been vaccinated, which is 50.9% of the county's population. Statistics compiled by WDOE News find that 525 county residents got their first dose during the week of August 8-14. Also, 59,905 people in the county, or 46.9% of its population, have completed the vaccine series. That includes 429 people from August 8-14.