Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Is Front and Center in The Boys Season 3

This summer's Sam and Dean Winchester (aka Jared Padalecki's and Jensen Ackles') apparent falling out was a hard hit for fans of the CW juggernaut Supernatural. When we heard of a prequel, we all breathed a sigh of relief that the story would go on past its 15 years, continuing to bring us the epic saga of the Winchester family and friends keeping us safe from what goes bump in the night (Grab the salt!), and the brotherly bond that could not be broken by the devil or God. Moments after Jensen Ackles announced the new project, Padalecki made it clear that it was the first time he'd heard of the project, and was hurt that he heard it via social media.