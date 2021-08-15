Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Is Front and Center in The Boys Season 3

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJensen Ackles will be at the forefront of The Boys season 3 in his new role as Soldier Boy, the first-ever superhero in the show's fictional world. Created for Amazon Prime by Eric Kripke, The Boys is based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It premiered its first season in 2019 to great success, returning in 2020 with a second season that was also very well-received.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Darick Robertson
Person
Garth Ennis
Person
Eric Kripke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Supernatural#Vanity Fair#Vought#Marlboro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What The Bromance Between Jensen Ackles And Jared Padalecki Is Like

For 15 years, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki starred as Dean and Sam Winchester, respectively, and enthralled "Supernatural" fans with their on-screen antics. They waged wars against demons, monsters, and even God himself. In November 2020, the actors said goodbye to their characters when the world's longest-running sci-fi series concluded. Emotional fans bid adieu to the Winchester brothers, and as The Sun noted, social media was ablaze with tributes to Moose and Squirrel after a dramatic ending to the show. And while both actors have moved onto other projects, Ackles and Padalecki remain close.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Jensen Ackles

Jared Padalecki Clarifies ‘Supernatural’ Prequel Reaction: “It’s Hard to Tweet a Specific Tone”. Jared Padalecki says that he loves former Supernatural co-star and “brother” Jensen Ackles “deeply” and that the tone of his Twitter response to the announcement of the long-running CW show’s…. Jensen, Danneel Ackles Ink Overall Deal at...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“The Boys” Showrunner Talks Soldier Boy

Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy will be front and center during the third season of Amazon Prime’s “The Boys,” and not just because he’s the new guy and he and showrunner Eric Kripke worked together for years on “Supernatural”. The third season of this series, based on the comic book series...
CelebritiesTV Fanatic

Jared Padalecki Clarifies Jensen Ackles Supernatural Twitter Drama

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki is opening up about what seemed to be a very public falling out with his co-star Jensen Ackles over a spinoff of the series. Back in June, news broke that Ackles was working on a prequel project with Danneel Ackles that would follow John and Mary Winchester in a tale told from Dean's perspective.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Eric Kripke Explains Soldier Boy’s Purpose in The Boys Season 3

Eric Kripke Explains Soldier Boy’s Purpose in The Boys Season 3. One of the most exciting new additions to the cast of The Boys’ highly-anticipated third season is Soldier Boy, the world’s first superhero. Based on what we know so far, he will have a more significant function to perform than his comic book counterpart did in Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s original comic book. Now, showrunner Eric Kripke is offering new hints about Soldier Boy’s motives.
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

Is The Boys season 3 coming to Amazon Prime in 2021?

The Boys is returning for a third season on Amazon Prime Video. The show debuted its second season in September 2020 to much fanfare, but production didn’t begin on the new season until February 2021, which means it’s unlikely that The Boys season 3 will arrive in 2021. Season 2...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Boys season 3: Show EP on tackling enormous challenges

We know that The Boys season 3 has the potential to be all sorts of fantastic. There are iconic storylines from the comics being adapted; not only that, but you will have a chance to see Jensen Ackles on board the story in the role of Soldier Boy. He’s an iconic comic-book hero in this world, someone who was one of the original celebrity superheroes all the way back in World War II.
TV Seriestheculturednerd.org

Soldier Boy and the Reign of Superheroes to be explored in “The Boys” Season 3

Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy and the rise of superheroes in the world to be the focal point of the third season of The Boys. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, Amazon Prime’s The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke opened up on plans for the newest hero on the show’s roster, Soldier Boy. Ever since Jensen Ackles was cast to play the part, fans of the show and the actor have been anticipating his debut on the acclaimed series.
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Boys' Showrunner Teases Season 3 Will 'Dig' Into Controversial Storylines

The Boys showrunner has teased what's to come on Season 3 of the dark comic book series, saying that it will "dig" into some even more controversial storylines. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, The Boys creator Eric Kripke spoke about the Amazon Prime Video show's direction for the new season, specifically focusing on Soldier Boy, the new character played by former Supernatural star Jensen Ackles. "Season 3 delves a lot more into the history of how we got here through this character of Soldier Boy," Kripke explained.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The creator of The Boys talked about what the role of Soldier Boy will be in the new season

There is still no release date for the third season of The Boys, perhaps among the most anticipated in the catalog of Amazon Prime Video. However, some details are known such as the title of the first episode, “Payback”, and the addition of Jensen Ackles as a new actor on the show. Your character, Soldier Boy, is going to be presented as a new side of Homelander (Antony Starr) and about him he spoke Eric Kripke, father of the series.
TV SeriesDecider

Jared Padalecki Clears Air on ‘Supernatural’ Beef with Jensen Ackles: “I Respect His Opinion”

Finally, we’ve got some answers in regards to an argument between The CW‘s favorite brothers. Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki addressed his recent social media outcry against co-star Jensen Ackles for not including him in any of the show’s prequel talks, sharing that the two are (and always have been) on good terms. In an interview with The New York Times last week, Padalecki opened up about the experience that left him shell-shocked back in June.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Jared Padalecki Walks Back His Supernatural Prequel Reaction

This summer's Sam and Dean Winchester (aka Jared Padalecki's and Jensen Ackles') apparent falling out was a hard hit for fans of the CW juggernaut Supernatural. When we heard of a prequel, we all breathed a sigh of relief that the story would go on past its 15 years, continuing to bring us the epic saga of the Winchester family and friends keeping us safe from what goes bump in the night (Grab the salt!), and the brotherly bond that could not be broken by the devil or God. Moments after Jensen Ackles announced the new project, Padalecki made it clear that it was the first time he'd heard of the project, and was hurt that he heard it via social media.
TV Series/Film

‘The Boys’ Season 3 Will Continue to Take Aim at Toxic Masculinity and Racism, Of Course

If you watch Amazon’s The Boys, you know the hard-edged superhero series pulls absolutely no punches. Anything and everything is a potential target for the show’s writers, from digs at Joss Whedon’s rewrites for 2017’s Justice League, to commentary on the United States’ divisive political landscape, to tackling the ideas of toxic masculinity and white supremacy. Fans have embraced The Boys for this very reason and, naturally, there are no plans to stop just yet … especially when it comes to very real social issues.
TV SeriesVariety

‘The White Lotus’ Characters, Ranked from Pure to Pure Evil

With a mysterious box of human remains, an eclectic troupe of morally questionable characters and an idyllic hotel so expensive you’ll want to cry, “The White Lotus” proposes a variety of interesting questions but doesn’t spoon-feed the answers. While the HBO series centers around privileged hotel guests and their distressed...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Two very long series that became fashionable again on HBO Max

With a presence in more than 190 countries, Netflix managed to innovate the way of watching movies and series from the comfort of home. But, at present, it is not the only streaming platform that succeeds, but there are also some such as HBO Max. The platform arrived in Latin America on June 29 causing great emotion in the different users.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CinemaBlend

Whoa, Maze Runner's Dylan O'Brien Looks Completely Different With Bleach Blonde Hair And Tattoos For New Movie

This week, Dylan O’Brien turns 30. The actor recently surpassed a decade since finding his big break on Teen Wolf, which first hit TV screens during the summer of 2011, and he’s since began and ended work on the successful Maze Runner movies. So the question becomes, what’s next for him? As every great artist does at the dawn of a new era, O’Brien has gone for a dramatic new look, and it’s for an upcoming movie he’ll star in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy