Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Is Front and Center in The Boys Season 3
Jensen Ackles will be at the forefront of The Boys season 3 in his new role as Soldier Boy, the first-ever superhero in the show's fictional world. Created for Amazon Prime by Eric Kripke, The Boys is based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It premiered its first season in 2019 to great success, returning in 2020 with a second season that was also very well-received.movieweb.com
Comments / 0