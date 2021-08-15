Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Siesta Key star Juliette Porter’s boyfriend Sam Logan confirms they split after dramatic finale & reunion episode

By Kala Paul-Worika
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMaHx_0bSW9eGq00

SIESTA Key star Juliette Porter's boyfriend Sam Logan confirmed their split after the MTV show's dramatic finale and reunion episode.

The pair began dating in 2019 after Juliette's split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Alex Kompothecras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037md1_0bSW9eGq00
Siesta Key star Sam Logan confirmed he and Juliette Porter are no longer a couple Credit: Juliette Porter/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HPWlD_0bSW9eGq00
He made the declaration as he responded to comments online Credit: Instagram

But as Sam, 30, was berated online for being snapped with bikini-clad girls, he declared: "I'm single you freaks chill out and let me live my life."

As if to concrete Sam's statement, former Siesta Key star Pauly Paul is seen "kissing goodbye" a painting of Juliette on the wall.

In turn, Juliette, 24, has been showing off her new closet after moving out of Sam's $4 million Florida mansion.

Writing on her Instagram Stories the famous blonde said: "De-cluttering feels so good.

"@neatfreak_srq has helped me clear out my closet and get rid of so much junk."

The show's dramatic finale hinted at future problems between the lovebirds as Sam's ex-girlfriend Brittany Russell appeared on the scene.

In a dramatic conversation with cast members she hinted that Sam wasn't quite over their relationship.

And not only is Russell the ex of Logan, but she was also a close friend of Juliette's.

In the recent reunion episode, host Rachel Lindsay got tongues wagging as she asked if they were in need of couples therapy.

Juliette's former boyfriend Alex was let go by MTV during season three due to past alleged racist behavior on social media that resurfaced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dwLkT_0bSW9eGq00
Juliette started dating Sam in late 2019 Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0MrP_0bSW9eGq00
Sam was pictured with a bevy of bikini-clad girls Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKw1P_0bSW9eGq00
She's no longer staying at Sam's $4m mansion Credit: realtor.com

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
255K+
Followers
28K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siesta Key#Feels So Good#Mtv#Instagram Stories#Neatfreak Srq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Siesta Key’ Cast’s Dating Histories: A Guide to Who’s Hooked Up With Who

Finding love on the beach! Since its 2017 debut on MTV, Siesta Key has featured hookups, breakups, makeups and everything in between. When the show debuted, Alex Kompothecras was at the center. He was introduced as the most popular guy in the Florida town and had worked his charm on many of the women in the area. Before the show began filming, he had a relationship with his lifelong friend Madisson Hausburg and went on to date Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens before settling down and starting a family with Alyssa Salerno.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Mama June Has 24 Year Old Boyfriend After Geno Doak Split?

Sources close to Mama June Shannon are reporting that she has a new man in her life after her split from Geno Doak. All the while, her ex, Geno Doak is spending up to sixteen months in prison as a result of their 2019 arrest in Alabama. Interestingly enough, Mama June says that she’s focusing on herself and her family. However, it seems like that’s not all she’s focusing on. Keep reading to find out more about Mama June and her alleged new boyfriend.
CelebritiesMTV

Briana's Fiancé Javi Makes

Briana was hesitant to document her romance with Javi on this season of Teen Mom 2, but the mother of two did eventually film with her "new guy" as she visited him for some ink (he's a tattoo artist). And now the engaged couple can check another MTV milestone off the list: his first reunion.
Popculture

'Teen Mom 2' Stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin Spark Reunion Rumors After Fans Spot Clues

Romance is blossoming anew between Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, at least according to online speculation. Although it has been five years since the couple divorced after four years of marriage, some fans of the Teen Mom 2 star seem to believe romance is again in the air for the former couple after noticing a potential clue in one of Lowry's recent social media posts.
Musicthesource.com

Did Matthew Knowles Confirm No Plans for a Destiny’s Child Reunion?

Destiny’s Child fans shouldn’t get their hopes up about the group reuniting. Their long-time manager, Matthew Knowles has confirmed there are no plans for a reunion. Matthew Knowles Beyoncé’s dad cleared the air with TMZ. Knowles said there’s no truth to the rumors circulating about the group getting back together for an official reunion.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Musicnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Country Music Star Tom T. Hall

Country music legend Tom T. Hall died on August 20 at the age of 85, according to NBC News. Born near Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hall's rural roots were obvious, as he was raised in a log cabin built by his grandfather. Hall's father was an ordained minister, according to the AP, and Hall began playing guitar as a child, writing his first song at 9.

Comments / 0

Community Policy