Indie MMO Spotlight: The Power Of Advertising, A New War, And Squashing Bugs

One of the things I feel is missing from most MMOs is verticality. More often than not MMOs keep us grounded - even the ones with flying mounts do this. I can't really scale walls, parkouring up a mountainside is a series of well placed jumps up otherwise unscalable terrain. Even when we take to the skies in a flying mount, it feels less like I'm no longer tethered to the world below, but rather I'm just on my normal horse...just airborne.