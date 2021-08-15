Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reds: 4 prospects who could make an impact in September

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER, CO - JULY 11: Jose Barrero #50 of National League Futures Team runs the bases after hitting a first inning solo home run.(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) The Cincinnati Reds are in the thick of the NL playoff race and will be getting some reinforcements very soon. September call-ups are just around the corner, but rather than looking to develop young talent, this season, the Redlegs are more likely to promote some young prospects who could help Cincinnati win the division or find their way into the Wild Card Game.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#The Cincinnati Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte has a new home

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte, who was released on July 29, has found a new home with the Cincinnati Reds on a minor league contract. It took a week, but Ender Inciarte is back in the league…sort of. The former Braves outfielder signed a minor league contract with the...
MLBFox 19

Reds make trade with Yankees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds made a trade with the New York Yankees overnight, acquiring two veteran relief pitchers for a player to be named later. “The #Reds have acquired RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be announced later,” the team said in a tweet early Wednesday. “Welcome @LuisCessnaMX and Justin!”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 Reds players who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Cincinnati Reds are in prime position to win a Wild Card berth, but will that be enough to hold on to some of their name brands?. The Joey Votto-led Reds — fresh off the right-handed slugger’s 2,000th career hit — are one game back of the San Diego Padres for the second Wild Card spot in the National League. As things stand, that is not enough to make the postseason, albeit just one game behind the necessary pace.
MLBWKRC

Here's why Reds play-by-play man Sadak isn't calling games this weekend

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Perhaps you noticed that familiar voice missing from the Reds television broadcast on Friday night. Bally Sports Ohio play-by-play broadcaster John Sadak had a running accident and said he suffered breaks in his elbows. He missed the game against the Marlins and plans to return to the...
MLBMLB

Reds recall No. 4 prospect Jose Barrero

The Reds are recalling No. 4 prospect Jose Barrero from Triple-A Louisville, the club announced on Monday. Outfielder Jesse Winker was placed on the 10-day injured list with an intercostal strain. The shortstop Barrero is known for his glove, and he had a short stint with the big league club...
MLBwhopam.com

MLB: Reds & Cardinals both win games Thursday

Cincinnati Red Luis Castillo pitched seven innings allowing just one run and Joey Votto hit his 27th home run in a 6-1 win against the Miami Marlins. Votto’s three-run blast was part of a four-run fourth inning that put the Reds up for good. The Reds gained a half-game on the Padres in the NL Wild Card race and sit just a game out of the final Wild Card spot. Cincinnati hosts Miami in game two of the series tonight.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds 8/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Miami Marlins (51-71) will take on the Cincinnati Reds (66-57) in Game 2 of a four-game weekend competition at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Miami will try to bounce back after the team bowed to the Cincinnati Reds in the opening match of a four-game weekend battle at 1-6 on Thursday. The Marlins just concluded a series versus the Atlanta Braves with a 0-3 record. Miami lost four contests in a row after that series sweep and a Game 1 defeat to the Reds last time out. Pitcher Nick Neidert struggled in his start after allowing four earned runs on five hits with three walks granted and struck out just one-hitter of Cincinnati in 5.0 innings of work in the loss. Right Fielder Jesús Sánchez made one run and scored on a double in leading the Fish. Shortstop Miguel Rojas and Left Fielder Miguel Alfaro hit a double apiece while Alfaro added one RBI in the losing effort.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Friday 8/20/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds: Tyler Naquin has replaced Nick Senzel as long-term centerfielder

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) is congratulated by Cincinnati Reds right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) after scoring in the second inning. Tyler Naquin is riding a 10-game hitting streak and his play of late gives the Cincinnati Reds some long-term security in center field. During his last 10 starts, Naquin is hitting .410 with three home runs and seven RBIs and posting a 212 wRC+.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sonny Gray sparkles on mound as Reds top Marlins

Sonny Gray allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings, leading the host Cincinnati Reds to a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday night. Cincinnati's offense was led by Tyler Naquin, who tripled, homered and scored two runs. Joey Votto also added some pop, hitting his 28th homer of the year, a two-run shot.
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Miley scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Miami

Miami Marlins (51-72, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (67-57, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-5, 3.08 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (10-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Miami will meet on Saturday. The Reds...
MLBchatsports.com

Sonny Gray dominates and Joey Votto homers again in Cincinnati Reds win vs. Marlins

Sonny Gray watched his 81-mph slider dip under a bat in the fourth inning Friday and he unleashed a yell as he hopped off the mound. The fourth inning was the only time Gray looked vulnerable all game. The Miami Marlins loaded the bases with a single and two walks. It’s been an up-and-down season for Gray, and this was a moment that would define his start.
MLBObserver-Reporter

Major leagues:

There will be more major league magic at the Field of Dreams site when the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs travel to Dyersville, Iowa, for a game next season. The Reds and Cubs will play a regular-season game on Aug. 11, 2022, at a temporary venue built next to the site where the iconic 1989 baseball movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy