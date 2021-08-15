Reds: 4 prospects who could make an impact in September

The Miami Marlins (51-71) will take on the Cincinnati Reds (66-57) in Game 2 of a four-game weekend competition at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Miami will try to bounce back after the team bowed to the Cincinnati Reds in the opening match of a four-game weekend battle at 1-6 on Thursday. The Marlins just concluded a series versus the Atlanta Braves with a 0-3 record. Miami lost four contests in a row after that series sweep and a Game 1 defeat to the Reds last time out. Pitcher Nick Neidert struggled in his start after allowing four earned runs on five hits with three walks granted and struck out just one-hitter of Cincinnati in 5.0 innings of work in the loss. Right Fielder Jesús Sánchez made one run and scored on a double in leading the Fish. Shortstop Miguel Rojas and Left Fielder Miguel Alfaro hit a double apiece while Alfaro added one RBI in the losing effort.