The Fujifilm X Pro 3 is one of my favorite digital cameras. It's not perfect, but it's very close to it. I've stated before that it's a camera for the "thinking photographer." This photographer often plans ahead and doesn't need to sit there fiddling around with exposure dials and all. The last time I talked about the X Pro 4, some folks took offense to this. Quite honestly, I really hope Fujifilm doesn't change this. And here's what I really want to see from the Fujifilm X Pro 4 when it finally comes out.