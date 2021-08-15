Barcelona denies trauma
Barcelona has gone wrong. Who knows if it will be able to avoid being designed by investment funds. Who knows if he can live in peace after the economic and spiritual ruin perpetrated by managers who still take chest for their incompetence. Who knows whether some figure will be sprout that allows pain relieving by Messi. With what splendor dawned Memphis to the beats of the goals of Braithwaite, while at the Camp Nou whistled whom he intended a coral applause in homage to Rosarino in the 10th minute.www.dailynewsen.com
