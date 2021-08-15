Smatresk discusses in-person plans, rising enrollment at Board of Regents meeting
President Neal Smatresk reaffirmed the university’s commitment to in-person events and classes for the fall semester at the Aug. 12-13 Board of Regents meeting. “We will be doing everything we know how to still have that full face-to-face experience,” Smatresk said. “We know for a fact that students are coming back to school because they expect in-person classes. They want networking. They want activities. They want events.”www.ntdaily.com
Comments / 0