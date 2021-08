The 21/22 Bundesliga season is underway, and it kicked off with quite a bang. There were a few big wins, with Hoffenheim, Stuttgart, and Borussia Dortmund all putting a handful past their opponents, and there were one or two shocks, with Bayern Munich failing to beat Borussia Monchengladbach and Mainz claiming a 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig. Most of all, however, the biggest news from the weekend was the return of fans! It was great to see fans filling stadiums all across Europe’s big leagues. The atmosphere is so much more enjoyable with the players able to feed off the noise that the crowd is making. Hopefully the Bundesliga will be back to packed houses before long.