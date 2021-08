Difo remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds. Difo appeared to be a candidate to receive more playing time in the second half of the season after Adam Frazier was dealt to the Padres ahead of the trade deadline, but an increased role hasn't materialized for the 29-year-old utility man. He's picked up only four starts since the All-Star break, with deadline pickup Hoy Park and prospect Rodolfo Castro instead taking priority over Difo in the infield.