Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Why Leaving a Tesla Model X Falcon-Wing Door Open While Driving is a Really Bad Idea

techeblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom afar, some may confuse the Tesla Model Y for a Model X, but once the latter’s falcon-wing doors swing open, it’s an entirely different story. They utilize a wide-band radar system to help prevent them from hitting nearby objects when opening or closing. However, this Model X driver in London either didn’t realize that one of their falcon-wing doors was still open or simply distracted when pulling out of the parking spot. Read more to see the aftermath.

www.techeblog.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Model X#Driving#Falcon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla Model 3’s “boat mode” videos are frightening and amazing at the same time

Any driver who has ever encountered floods knows just how unnerving the experience could be. Those who have driven a manual car through a flooded road would likely remember how tricky it was to balance the throttle on second gear to ensure that water does not enter the exhaust pipe. Those who have driven older automatic cars would likely remember how cautious they had to drive to avoid water getting on the computer box.
Carssecurityboulevard.com

Tesla Ajar “Falcon” Door Hits London Bus

A video making the rounds on social media asks the simple question how a Tesla driver can ignore big red warning lights and “proceed with caution” text on the dashboard?. Perhaps the better question is why engineers fail to close the door as its wheels start moving (obviously with obstruction sensors to prevent crushing things, which I know is problematic for Tesla given its reputation for horrible obstruction sensing).
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Miata Drives Under Moving Truck Like It’s In Fast And Furious

The opening car chase scene in 2001’s The Fast and The Furious wouldn’t be the iconic scene it is today if it wasn’t for that Honda Civic slipping under the semi. The scene has been recreated countless times in movies and by eager DIYers itching for a thrill. The latest iteration comes from Russia, of course, where one gentleman, Evgeny Chebotarev, decided to film himself driving a Mazda Miata roadster underneath a semi-truck trailer.
CarsAutoblog

Win a Tesla Model S Plaid and hit 60 mph in 2 seconds

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze. There are a few records that I am astonished to have seen broken...
Carsinsideevs.com

Owner Reviews His Tesla Model 3 Performance After 18 Months

The vast majority of people reviewing their own Tesla Model 3, regardless of how long they’ve had the car, seem to have a very good opinion of the vehicle. They like the way it drives, its tech, its range and relative reliability and even though the vehicle is not perfect, the general consensus is that you should definitely buy one if you’re looking for an EV in its price bracket.
Carsinsideevs.com

Watch How To Manually Select Drive, Reverse In New Tesla Model S

One of the points of controversy provoked by the refreshed Tesla Model S was the disappearance of physical controls for putting the vehicle into park, drive, neutral or reverse (PRND). In fact, the revised Model S no longer has any stalks behind the helm, moving controls for the indicators, wipers and lights on the new yoke.
Carsinsideevs.com

"Dirtiest Tesla Model X" Looks Brand New Again After Deep Cleaning

Watching videos of very dirty cars being cleaned is a weirdly satisfying experience, at least as far as this editor is concerned. How can it not be when the end result looks like the working of a miracle? That’s exactly the case with the “dirtiest Tesla Model X ever,” a car that looked like it had never been cleaned, period.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is the Tesla Model S Plaid’s Yoke Steering Wheel Really That Bad?

When a yoke steering wheel pops up on a concept car, many look and scoff. “That’ll never make it to production,” they say, and in most cases they’re right. But Tesla proved everyone wrong by fitting a yoke steering wheel in their Tesla Model S Plaid, and folks were pissed. At first, even the NHTSA couldn’t make heads or tails of it, but after being driven and drag raced this long, is it really all that bed?
CarsTop Speed

Tesla Model Y Prices Keep Going Up, But Hey, At Least You Can Breathe Safe In a Bioweapon Attack

It’s been some five years since Tesla first showcased its bioweapon defense mode in the Tesla Model X. From that point on, it was an available option for the Model X and Model S, and eventually became standard equipment as of July 2018. Now, you can add the Tesla Model Y to the list, as it is now on the list of cars that come standard with the big HEPA air filter and the bioweapon defense mode.
NFLPosted by
TechRadar

Tesla Model 3 Long Range (2021) review: the Model 3 is better than ever

The Tesla Model 3 has been the best-selling EV since its debut in 2017 - alongside its newer CUV sibling, the Model Y. But unlike other car manufacturers, Tesla doesn't update its vehicles yearly. Instead, it updates the hardware as needed, and the software monthly over-the-air (OTA) -- often adding new features for free.
CarsCleanTechnica

Replacing A Tesla Model 3 Air Filter The Hard Way

The hard way is the best way to learn how to do things. However, it’s not called the hard way for nothing. The Tesla Owners Club of New York has shared a blog post covering Steven Pallotta’s experience replacing a Tesla Model 3’s cabin air filter. He went about it the hard way, which inspired the article.
Carselectrek.co

Tesla updates Model X with new darker wheels

Tesla has updated the standard set of wheels available for the Model X to new darker wheels. But don’t hold your breath to get the electric SUV anytime soon. When Tesla unveiled the new Model S in January, the automaker also unveiled the new Model X, but the SUV has been gathering less attention.
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

A Bentley El Camino? Someone Transformed This Flying Spur Into a Luxury Truck

Bentley may have branched out and released an SUV last decade, but that doesn’t mean the marque will be developing a truck any time soon. Maybe that’s why one British petrolhead decided to take matters into their own hands. A Flying Spur owner in the UK recently commissioned DC Customs to turn a luxurious sedan into a glammed out El Camino-like truck. The outlandish custom ride isn’t just for show, either. It’s was designed and crafted for daily use. The one-of-one truck conversion is named Decadence, although we can think of a few other names for it. While it’s unclear whether the...
Trafficinsideevs.com

This Road In Yosemite Is Causing Teslas On Autopilot To Crash

There seems to be one spot in the Yosemite Valley that is catching Teslas out. Apparently, at least five Teslas has crashed in this same spot while on Autopilot. Owners report that even though the road splits, with one lane making a left and one making a right, if your route is on the left lane, the vehicle will want to go straight - there’s clearly something there that confuses the vehicle.

Comments / 2

Community Policy