Report: Region’s critical environmental challenges relate to its industrial past

Teri Ooms, executive director at The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development at Wilkes Univefsity.

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — Teri Ooms, executive director at The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development at Wilkes University, reports many of the region’s critical environmental challenges relate to its industrial past.

Ooms said these include lingering effects of coal mining and other heavy industries, such as contaminated brownfield sites, coal refuse sites, mine subsidence, mine fires, and acid mine drainage.

“Some of these issues are difficult to quantify or measure,” Ooms said. “The environmental indicators are also critical as they affect an individual’s physical health.”

For example, Ooms said this year the region experienced several unhealthy air quality days. These were the result of the fires on the west coast.

“We also need to be cognizant of our choices when it comes to recycling or not as these choices affect landfills and ground water,” Ooms said. “In 2021, we noted that many municipalities no longer will accept glass for recycling due to the cost. This will have consequences down the road. Then, of course are the general atmospheric changes occurring during the climate change. These too impact land, water, and air.”

Ooms said the 2021 Indicators Report, compiled by The Institute, examined the region’s critical environmental challenges and how they relate to its industrial past.

Recycling and waste

The most recent statewide statistics on recycled materials is from 2017. At that time, recycled tonnage varied significantly in both Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

Luzerne County has accounted for an average of two to three percent of the total statewide tonnage, roughly approximating its share of the statewide population.

Among common categories of residential recycled materials, both counties and the Commonwealth as a whole increased the amount of single-stream recycled materials generated between 2015 and 2016.

Ooms said both counties also saw increases in metals recycled. In 2017, single stream recycling continued to grow in both counties while leveling off statewide.

In Lackawanna County, there was a significant drop in recycled plastics and metals, while Luzerne County saw a decline in organic materials. With more communities in the region no longer accepting glass for recycling, the 2021 will show a decrease.

Lackawanna County generated nearly 323,000 tons of waste in 2020 — an increase of just under six percent from the prior year.

Luzerne County generated over 306,000 tons — a decline of about 11 percent from the prior year.

For the third straight year, Lackawanna County saw an increase in construction waste. Municipal waste, the largest share of waste generated in both counties, declined in both counties in 2020.

Land

The report showed six Lackawanna County sites were listed in Pennsylvania DEP’s Hazardous Sites Cleanup Act (HSCA). Five additional Lackawanna County sites are listed under the federal CERCLA program — the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (commonly known as Superfund).

Luzerne County had 16 HSCA sites and six federal Superfund sites as of early 2021. According to DEP, most of these sites involve facilities with bankrupt owners, abandoned facilities, and facilities where hazardous materials have been improperly disposed.

Abandoned mine lands (AMLs) refer to any of the 250,000 acres of mine lands left abandoned across Pennsylvania. Luzerne and Lackawanna counties together are home to seven percent of the state’s 5,617 abandoned mine lands.

Coal refuse refers to any waste coal or other materials (such as shale, clay, or rock) that are brought above ground or removed from coal mines during mining activities. The term also refers to the leftover materials separated from coal during cleaning operations. Coal refuse sites are areas where such materials are disposed.

There are 13 reported refuse sites in Luzerne County. This number has increased over the years, from seven sites in 2013. Lackawanna County has four refuse sites, also an increase. From 2014 to 2019 the percentage of statewide sites between the two counties has slowly grown. It most recently stood at 32 percent.

Air & water

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is used to measure air quality. AQI reads five different pollutants to assess the safety of the nation’s air quality. They are ground level ozone (smog), particle pollution, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide.

Over the past several years, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties have reported no unhealthy AQI days. The 2020 median AQI for Lackawanna County was 38, and 31 for Luzerne County. This represents a slight decline in quality for Lackawanna County and a small improvement for Luzerne County.

Water quality monitoring is conducted at several sites in the region. One site — the Susquehanna River at Wilkes-Barre, which is monitored by the Chesapeake Bay Program — has consistent and regular data necessary for inclusion in this report. Two key parameters of water quality (pH, which is commonly used to measure acidity in water, and total dissolved solids) were analyzed.

The pH of natural waters is between 6.0 and 8.5. Any values less than 4.5 and above 9.5 tend to be severely damaging to ecosystems. The Susquehanna River tested at an average of 7.69 pH in the most recent year.

The concentration of total dissolved solids (TDS) is a measure of the amount of dissolved materials in water. These materials include sodium, calcium, magnesium, and others.

Since 2013, TDS levels in the Susquehanna River have consistently been below 200 mg/L which is very good, Ooms said.